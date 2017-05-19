Minor update to latest Kaby Lake processors expected at WWDC.
Ford Brings CarPlay to 2016 Vehicles With SYNC 3 Update
Ford today released a SYNC 3 software update that adds CarPlay and Android Auto support to its 2016 model year vehicles.
Ford said customers with Wi-Fi-enabled vehicles can set up their vehicle to receive the update automatically. SYNC 3 version 2.2 can also be downloaded from the Ford Owner website and installed with a USB drive, or customers can visit any Ford dealership to have the update process completed for free.
Last summer, Ford made CarPlay and Android Auto available in all of its 2017 vehicles with SYNC 3. At the time, it promised it would bring CarPlay and Android Auto to its 2016 model year vehicles by the end of the year, and while it missed that target by about five months, the update has now arrived.
In late 2015, Ford retroactively added Siri Eyes Free support to 5 million 2011-2016 model year vehicles.
CarPlay brings Maps, Phone, Messages, Music, Podcasts, and a number of third-party apps like Spotify to a vehicle's dashboard. Apple's in-car software can be controlled with Siri and a vehicle's built-in controls for convenient access to common iPhone features. It's compatible with iPhone 5 and later.
35 minutes ago at 06:42 am
manual states: "This car was made ford you"
