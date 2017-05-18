Vevo Debuts Revamped Apple TV App With Curated Playlists and Video Previews

Music video hosting service Vevo today introduced a revamped Apple TV app that has been fully redesigned with a simpler interface that's easier to navigate and a new focus on personalization and curation, both of which Vevo hopes will draw in more users.
Vevo's new design brings videos and playlists front and center, with the aim of providing an immersive video watching experience as soon as the app is opened.
A new "peek-inside-playlist" feature lets users browse through content while listening to playlists, artist stations, or videos, and as the app is used, it will learn more about each user, offering up personalized content that can then be further customized by adding videos to a playlist or favorites section.
Users can choose from a variety of curated artist stations that match tastes and moods, and there's programming curated by an in-house editorial team that's designed for different times of the day, big events, and holidays. All playlist content is also localized by genre and market, and there's a genres section for browsing top videos, trending artists, and most recent playlists in each genre.
"Music videos became a cultural phenomenon through the power and reach of television over the last thirty years," said Erik Huggers, CEO, Vevo. "In recent years, this platform has lacked the rich and immersive experience that a new generation of viewers demand from their connected devices. With Vevo for tvOS, we've created an environment that allows the music video to shine once again on the big screen, with an intuitive user interface and new levels of personalization and control."The new Vevo Apple TV app will be available starting on Friday, May 19.
