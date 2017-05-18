SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS Gains Refreshed Design, Animated Themes and Support for 68 New Languages

The Microsoft-owned SwiftKey Keyboard app for iOS today received a major update, introducing a refreshed design, new animated themes, and support for 68 new languages, bringing the total number of languages supported to 106.
SwiftKey's entire look and feel has been overhauled, with the Nickel Light and Nickel Dark themes gaining a new, cleaner design with flatter, wider keys and a simpler color scheme. The app also has a new icon.
New animated themes are being added to SwiftKey, including "Cogs" and "Zig Zag," both of which feature subtle animations underneath the keyboard keys. In total, SwiftKey says there are six new themes available for users to download.
With today's update, SwiftKey says it supports more languages than any other iOS keyboard available in the App Store. The new language options can be accessed through the "Languages" section of the SwiftKey container app. Users can download multiple languages and SwiftKey will automatically detect the language being used, providing word predictions.
SwiftKey's entire look and feel has been overhauled, with the Nickel Light and Nickel Dark themes gaining a new, cleaner design with flatter, wider keys and a simpler color scheme. The app also has a new icon.
New animated themes are being added to SwiftKey, including "Cogs" and "Zig Zag," both of which feature subtle animations underneath the keyboard keys. In total, SwiftKey says there are six new themes available for users to download.
With today's update, SwiftKey says it supports more languages than any other iOS keyboard available in the App Store. The new language options can be accessed through the "Languages" section of the SwiftKey container app. Users can download multiple languages and SwiftKey will automatically detect the language being used, providing word predictions.
Supporting the many different languages spoken by our users around the world and delivering the best multilingual typing experience has always been one of our goals - and a point of pride for the SwiftKey team. We're incredibly excited to offer more language models than any other iOS keyboard available right now and we can't wait for you to get your hands on them.SwiftKey Keyboard can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Tag: SwiftKey Keyboard