'Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow' Coming to iOS With Show's Original Creators, Writers, and Animators

Mobile game developer Jam City and creator Matt Groening have announced an all-new Futurama game is coming to iOS and Android early this summer, called Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow. The game is being developed with the show's original writers, animators, and cast members, and the new teaser trailer represents the first fully-animated Futurama content since it went off the air in 2013.
Jam City said that the game will include multiple gameplay devices, including simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and even choose-your-own adventure mechanics. The game has two main settings, including New New York and Space Adventures. In New New York players will focus on the simulation aspects of the game, progressing their character through story quests that include rescuing popular Futurama characters, collecting items, crafting outfits that change abilities, and more.
The developer said that more information about the game will be released sometime soon, and anyone interested can sign up on the game's website to be alerted about its launch. According to the Twitter page for the game, Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow will arrive sometime in early summer.
"I'm proud to say that Futurama lives! In mobile-video-game teaser trailer form, anyway," said Matt Groening, creator of FUTURAMA and THE SIMPSONS. "If you squint, it's kind of like a little episode!"Over time, players will begin assembling their own customized Planet Express crew, which they can take to the second part of the game in Space Adventures. There, players will visit various planets and nebulas while fighting enemies in "retro arcade-style combat." During the turn-based Space Adventures combat sections, the game's graphics switch to 16-bit style.
"The Futurama universe is chock-full of exotic planets inhabited by wacky creatures (and Smizmars)," said Josh Yguado, Co-Founder, President and COO of Jam City. "Whether you're counseling an alien overlord on Omicron Persei 8 or battling rogue robots on the streets of Chapek 9, exploring this crazy universe and interacting with its denizens will be a blast."
