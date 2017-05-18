'Eggggg - The Platform Puker' Available for Free as Apple's App of the Week

Platform game Eggggg - The Platform Puker has been named Apple's App of the Week, and as a result, it is free to download for the first time since it was released in October.
Described as a two-touch platform game about vomit, Eggggg features a main character, Gilbert, who has a severe allergy to eggs. Eating eggs makes Gilbert vomit, and the vomit mechanic is used to propel Gilbert through 21 levels infested with angry cyborg chickens and other obstacles to overcome.
The game features smooth controls designed for mobile devices, and it comes with a sticker pack that can be used in the Messages app. From Apple's App Store description:
With Free App of the Week, we highlight a great app you can enjoy at no charge this week. (In-App Purchases sold separately). A severe allergy to eggs isn't funny -- unless it hatches a fantastic voyage through a world full of golden nuggets, homicidal chickens, and puke. So. Much. Puke. The controls in this bizarrely clever platformer are spot on, but sometimes we're giggling so hard at our barf-propelled hero that we slip up and die laughing. It truly is an Eggggg-cellent adventure.Eggggg - The Platform Puker will be available for free from the App Store for the next seven days. [Direct Link]
