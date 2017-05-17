Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 30 With Bug Fixes and Feature Improvements

Wednesday May 17, 2017 10:57 AM PDT by Juli Clover
safaripreviewiconApple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced a year ago in March of 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.

Safari Technology Preview release 30 includes fixes and improvements for Web API, JavaScript, CSS, Accessibility, Web Inspector, WebDriver, media, and rendering.

The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.

Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.

Tag: Safari Technology Preview
10 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
isomorphic
16 minutes ago at 11:35 am

Still only gets a 419 score for HTML5 vs. the 518 that the current Chrome release scores.


Actually it went down to 416.

The difference in score with Chrome is due to all those extra data storage features Chrome needs to track you so that Google can watch your every move.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Ritsuka
38 minutes ago at 11:13 am

When will the features finally make their way into Safari?


They are periodically released in the normal Safari updates. For example Safari 10.1 includes a lot of the features that were in the technology preview.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]