Google Says There's Now More Than 2 Billion Monthly Active Android Devices

Wednesday May 17, 2017 10:31 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Google today announced that there are now more than two billion monthly active Android devices in use around the world.


By comparison, Apple announced it had surpassed 1 billion active iOS devices in January 2016, but it hasn't provided an updated count since then.

Apple sells tens of millions of iOS devices each quarter, so it's reasonable to assume the total is above 1 billion, but likely well below 2 billion.

Android's milestone was revealed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during today's Google I/O keynote in Mountain View, California.

LordQ
1 hour ago at 10:43 am
That's a lot of privacy to spy on.
djcerla
23 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Android: 2 billions users, market share 86%
iOS: 1 billion users, market share 12%

Sounds fishy? Because it is.
Mrjoedot
30 minutes ago at 11:20 am

At least there is no planned obsolescence on Android

Their OS names confused me. I don't know which came first.
I got diabetes by just reading it too
pika2000
16 minutes ago at 11:34 am

At least there is no planned obsolescence on Android

Planned obsolescence is alive and well in Android, and it's called security patches. Count how many Android phones receiving the separate monthly Android security patches (which Google gave to OEMs a month in advance, and supports even Kitkat).
Very few, and even those are not totally up to date.

Imagine if there are Windows PCs not receiving security patches. There will be a huge uproar. But Google on the other hand gets a free pass for knowingly distributing insecure platform to the masses.
pika2000
51 minutes ago at 10:58 am

Nuff said.
Mrjoedot
1 hour ago at 10:49 am
They mean 2 billions including obsolete OS too right?
[doublepost=1495043484][/doublepost]Apple does both hardware & software. I'm not surprised Android claimed they got higher in active devices since they only do software & few devices.

Just imagine if they do everything on their own, it won't be as much
[doublepost=1495043549][/doublepost]

That's a lot of privacy to spy on.

Oh yeah, that's whrre many fanboy turns blindeye to
Radon87000
42 minutes ago at 11:08 am


Nuff said.

At least there is no planned obsolescence on Android
