Instagram Copies Snapchat Yet Again With Face Filters and Rewinded Video

Instagram today introduced even more Snapchat-like features in the latest version of its app, including face filters, a customizable hashtag sticker, a "rewind" playback option for videos, and an eraser brush.
Just like Snapchat, the face filters allow users to add bunny ears, glasses, tiaras, and other virtual objects to their selfies. There are eight filters to choose from after tapping the new face icon in the bottom right corner of the camera.
The new customizable hashtag sticker can be added to photos by tapping the sticker icon at the top right of the screen. People watching an Instagram story can tap the sticker to visit the hashtag's archive and explore related posts.
The new "Rewind" option simply enables users to make their videos play in reverse, while the eraser brush can remove parts of overlaid drawings or color.
The new features are available in the latest version of Instagram for iOS rolling out today on the App Store [Direct Link].
Tag: Instagram