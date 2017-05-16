Latest Beats Ad Features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Other NBA All-Stars

Beats by Dre has released a new BE HEARD ad featuring NBA all-stars LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and James Harden.
The 30-second spot shows each player listening to the song Seven Nation Army by American rock duo The White Stripes while warming up with Apple's popular Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats3 headphones.
It's possible the ad could be played during the remainder of the 2017 NBA Playoffs, which have now reached the Conference Finals.
James will gear up for the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics tomorrow, while Durant and Green helped the Golden State Warriors rally from a 25-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in game one of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday.
Harden's Houston Rockets were eliminated by the Spurs in the Western Conference Semifinals last week.
Tags: Beats, NBA, Beats by Dre