Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
iPhone 8 Predicted to Cost $999 For 128GB And $1,099 For 256GB, With No 32GB Model
Apple's so-called "iPhone 8" with an OLED display and wireless charging is widely expected to cost in the neighborhood of $1,000 in the United States, and Wall Street analysts continue to guess just how much it'll sell for.
iPhone 8 concept by Benjamin Geskin
The latest prediction comes from Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski, who today said she expects the rumored high-end iPhone to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for $999 and $1,099 respectively. Unlike the iPhone 7, she doesn't believe the iPhone 8 will be available in 32GB.
An excerpt from her research note distributed today:
UBS analyst Steven Milunovich shared entirely different pricing expectations last month, so it's clear that analysts are simply guesstimating. He thinks the iPhone 8 will come in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities for $850-$900 and $950-$1,000 respectively. His research note didn't mention 32GB or 128GB models.
The takeaway here is that the iPhone 8 will likely be very expensive. The device's exact price tag is likely privy only to Apple at this point, however, so treat any estimate with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.
Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target for Apple's stock to $170, up from $164, based on strong iPhone 8 expectations.
The latest prediction comes from Goldman Sachs analyst Simona Jankowski, who today said she expects the rumored high-end iPhone to be available in 128GB and 256GB storage capacities for $999 and $1,099 respectively. Unlike the iPhone 7, she doesn't believe the iPhone 8 will be available in 32GB.
An excerpt from her research note distributed today:
Relative to the 128GB iPhone 7 Plus, we estimate the new features and higher commodity prices to increase the bill of materials by over $70, which we expect Apple to offset via a $130 price increase, resulting in a starting price of $999 for the 128GB capacity and $1,099 for the 256GB capacity (we don’t expect the iPhone 8 to come in 32GB).Apple's most expensive smartphone to date is the iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB of storage, which retails for $969 in the United States.
UBS analyst Steven Milunovich shared entirely different pricing expectations last month, so it's clear that analysts are simply guesstimating. He thinks the iPhone 8 will come in 64GB and 256GB storage capacities for $850-$900 and $950-$1,000 respectively. His research note didn't mention 32GB or 128GB models.
The takeaway here is that the iPhone 8 will likely be very expensive. The device's exact price tag is likely privy only to Apple at this point, however, so treat any estimate with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.
Goldman Sachs raised its 12-month price target for Apple's stock to $170, up from $164, based on strong iPhone 8 expectations.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tags: Goldman Sachs, Simona Jankowski
Tags: Goldman Sachs, Simona Jankowski
Top Rated Comments(View all)
53 minutes ago at 10:50 am
Anything less than 64GB is a waste of time as apps continue to be bloated messes done by kids who couldn't write slimmer code if you threatened to pour hot lead up their bum.
1 hour ago at 10:38 am
When I see posts like this I always wonder whether it's Apple testing the waters or easing people into the idea.
1 hour ago at 10:42 am
If the touch-ID sensor is on the back, I won't buy it.
1 hour ago at 10:39 am
Sod off, Apple.
32 minutes ago at 11:11 am
This might be the phone that gets me back on Android.
46 minutes ago at 10:57 am
increase the bill of materials by over $70, which we expect Apple to offset via a $130 price increase
This is the problem with today's world. You can't just be happy with the money you were making before, you have to absolutely gouge the customer at every opportunity. Record profits or nothing. Greed is good, etc. I make a very, very poor capitalist. :oops:
I seriously don't know if I can keep up with Apple at this point. I'm a systems analyst/BI programmer and can barely come up with the money for their products. If they want to price me out of the market I guess I'll go back to Windoze and Android. :(
1 hour ago at 10:41 am
By "predicted" he means he wrote $999 on a watermelon half. Then $799 on a bag of dry dog food. Then released his Labrador to see which one she would go to and that one would be the winner.
50 minutes ago at 10:53 am
And people still bitch about a $1.99 app in the appstore. :rolleyes:
1 hour ago at 10:40 am
When I see posts like this I always wonder whether it's Apple testing the waters or easing people into the idea.I assure you Apple does not do pricing research off internet forums. :p
1 hour ago at 10:39 am
The amount of hype going into this iPhone its going to be crazy if apple just releases a spec'd bumped iPhone 7s
[ Read All Comments ]