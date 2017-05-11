EA Announces 'The Sims Mobile' Coming Soon to iOS

EA has announced a new free-to-play version of The Sims is coming to iPhone and iPad, six years after The Sims Freeplay – a simplified version of the original – launched on the mobile platform.
Called The Sims Mobile, the game looks like it will be the closest mobile approximation yet of the hit franchise, being based on The Sims 4 "legacy challenge" mode, in which players build and maintain a family across generations according to a set of self-imposed rules.
Like other games in the franchise, players will guide sims through life, establishing relationships, building homes, advancing through careers, and conquering goals.
Not much else has been revealed about the title beyond the fact that it will feature social elements, allowing players to become "virtual" best friends with their real-life friends. But the trailer for the game does show that it will include classic Sims mechanics, allowing players to design their characters and customize their home.
The Sims 4 on Mac and PC continues to have a healthy fanbase. Yesterday EA revealed that the game's number of monthly active users jumped 33 percent year on year.
The Sims Mobile for both iOS and Android launches in Brazil today and should start rolling out globally soon after.
(via The Verge.)
