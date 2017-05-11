Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
LG Named as Supplier of iPhone 8's 3D Facial Recognition System for Front-Facing Camera
LG Innotek will supply Apple with 3D facial recognition modules for the iPhone 8, according to The Korea Economic Daily (via The Investor).
iPhone 8 concept with two cameras and two sensors by Benjamin Geskin
LG, which already supplies Apple with dual-lens camera modules for the rear-facing iSight Duo camera on the iPhone 7 Plus, reportedly plans to build a new $238 million plant for production of the 3D facial recognition modules, which will be part of the iPhone 8's front-facing FaceTime camera system.
It's not entirely clear if the front-facing camera will also have dual lenses, or retain a single lens in line with previous iPhone models.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities previously said the iPhone 8 will have a "revolutionary" front-facing camera system with 3D sensing capabilities, fueled by algorithms from PrimeSense, an Israeli company that Apple acquired in 2013. PrimeSense was known for developing Microsoft's first Kinect sensor for Xbox.
Kuo said the iPhone 8's front camera system will include two infrared modules that are able to determine the location and depth of objects placed in front of it, with potential applications including facial recognition, iris scanning, and some combination of augmented reality/virtual reality/mixed reality.
LG, which already supplies Apple with dual-lens camera modules for the rear-facing iSight Duo camera on the iPhone 7 Plus, reportedly plans to build a new $238 million plant for production of the 3D facial recognition modules, which will be part of the iPhone 8's front-facing FaceTime camera system.
It's not entirely clear if the front-facing camera will also have dual lenses, or retain a single lens in line with previous iPhone models.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities previously said the iPhone 8 will have a "revolutionary" front-facing camera system with 3D sensing capabilities, fueled by algorithms from PrimeSense, an Israeli company that Apple acquired in 2013. PrimeSense was known for developing Microsoft's first Kinect sensor for Xbox.
Kuo said the iPhone 8's front camera system will include two infrared modules that are able to determine the location and depth of objects placed in front of it, with potential applications including facial recognition, iris scanning, and some combination of augmented reality/virtual reality/mixed reality.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tag: LG
Tag: LG
Top Rated Comments(View all)
35 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Bit too late to build a plant for a phone coming out in a few months...?
34 minutes ago at 08:09 am
They are going to build a $238m plant and get it in production in less than 5 months! That's some going!
15 minutes ago at 08:28 am
Do you guys agree that;
If that 3D sensing camera is WELL BUILT; we don't care/need the touch ID anymore? It could be place outside the iPhone, let's say in other antique smartphones.
Touch ID could be "out"; not below screen, not on the back; just bye; IF the system is PERFECT and as secure as Touch ID.
Could it?
Good luck unlocking your phone in the dark
36 minutes ago at 08:07 am
I see a lot of things about this article that concern me.
27 minutes ago at 08:17 am
wow can't wait for the iphone 9 with facial recognition.
meanwhile apple will sell the iphone 8 with a bigger screen and a touch sensor in the back and call it innovative :mad:
NOW WHO IS DRINKING THE KOOLAID?! :eek:
meanwhile apple will sell the iphone 8 with a bigger screen and a touch sensor in the back and call it innovative :mad:
NOW WHO IS DRINKING THE KOOLAID?! :eek:
[ Read All Comments ]