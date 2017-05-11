Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple to Start Offering iTunes on the Windows Store
Apple plans to bring its iTunes app to the Windows 10 Store, Microsoft announced today at its Build developer event. iTunes, is, of course, already available on the Windows platform, but adding it to the Windows Store will make it easier for Windows users to find the software.
Gaining iTunes for the Windows Store is a win for Microsoft, as the Windows store is currently lacking many key apps like Google's Chrome browser and Spotify. Microsoft has strict app requirements that some companies aren't able to work with.
The addition of iTunes could potentially drive more customers to use the Windows 10 Store, with iTunes said to be one of the apps that Windows users search for most often.
According to Microsoft, iTunes will be added to the Windows Store by the end of this year.
Gaining iTunes for the Windows Store is a win for Microsoft, as the Windows store is currently lacking many key apps like Google's Chrome browser and Spotify. Microsoft has strict app requirements that some companies aren't able to work with.
iTunes is coming to the Windows Store by the end of this year. #MSBuild pic.twitter.com/WHM533S7Sv— Windows (@Windows) May 11, 2017
According to Microsoft, iTunes will be added to the Windows Store by the end of this year.
Tags: Windows 10, iTunes
Top Rated Comments(View all)
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
In this instance, Windows 10 would be the glass of cold water in the hell that is iTunes.
Oh how times change.
Oh how times change.
11 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Windows 10 felt violated.
12 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Now if only they could bring iMessage to Android and Microsoft to fix group chats!
[ Read All Comments ]