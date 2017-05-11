New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple to Start Offering iTunes on the Windows Store

Thursday May 11, 2017 10:00 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple plans to bring its iTunes app to the Windows 10 Store, Microsoft announced today at its Build developer event. iTunes, is, of course, already available on the Windows platform, but adding it to the Windows Store will make it easier for Windows users to find the software.

Gaining iTunes for the Windows Store is a win for Microsoft, as the Windows store is currently lacking many key apps like Google's Chrome browser and Spotify. Microsoft has strict app requirements that some companies aren't able to work with.

The addition of iTunes could potentially drive more customers to use the Windows 10 Store, with iTunes said to be one of the apps that Windows users search for most often.

According to Microsoft, iTunes will be added to the Windows Store by the end of this year.

Tags: Windows 10, iTunes
[ 25 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
busyscott
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
In this instance, Windows 10 would be the glass of cold water in the hell that is iTunes.

Oh how times change.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
pat500000
11 minutes ago at 10:04 am
Windows 10 felt violated.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
twocents
12 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Now if only they could bring iMessage to Android and Microsoft to fix group chats!
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]