Sleep Expert Who Worked on Apple's Night Shift and Bedtime Features Leaves the Company

Sleep expert Roy J.E.M Raymann, who joined Apple back in 2014, has left the company and moved on to SleepScore Labs, where he will serve as Vice President of Sleep Science and Scientific Affairs.
Raymann joined Apple as the company was developing the Apple Watch, and at the time, his hiring spurred rumors that the device would have sleep tracking capabilities, which never materialized.
Prior to joining Apple, where he served as "Health and Health Technologies Staff," Raymann was at Philips where he founded the Philips Sleep Experience Laboratory, a non-clinical sleep research facility.
According to his LinkedIn profile, while at Apple, Raymann worked on Night Shift, the Bedtime alarm, display recommendations and color filters, and HealthKit and ResearchKit.
News of Raymann's departure comes just days after Apple acquired Beddit, a company that produces a sensor-equipped sleep monitoring system.
It's not yet clear what Apple plans to do with Beddit's technology, but Apple is continuing to sell the Beddit sleep monitor and has updated its privacy policy to note that it is collecting sleep-related data that could influence future projects at the company.
