Readdle Launches PDF Expert 6 With New Editing Features, Revamped Design

Readdle today announced the launch of PDF Expert 6, a major update to its popular PDF Expert app. PDF Expert 6 introduces a range of new features, from a revamped look to new editing tools.
The app has been overhauled with a fresh, streamlined look that makes it easier to add and manage files, but the most important new feature is the addition of editing tools. With PDF Expert 6, you can do more than just annotate -- the app now supports editing and modifying PDF text, adding images, adding links, redacting information, and more.
Other new features include support for editing and annotating documents directly in Dropbox or another cloud service, password protected files, improved search, and edit outlines.
PDF Expert 6 can be downloaded from the App Store for $9.99, and the update is free for existing users. The new PDF editing tools are available through an additional $9.99 in-app purchase. [Direct Link]
The app has been overhauled with a fresh, streamlined look that makes it easier to add and manage files, but the most important new feature is the addition of editing tools. With PDF Expert 6, you can do more than just annotate -- the app now supports editing and modifying PDF text, adding images, adding links, redacting information, and more.
Other new features include support for editing and annotating documents directly in Dropbox or another cloud service, password protected files, improved search, and edit outlines.
PDF Expert 6 can be downloaded from the App Store for $9.99, and the update is free for existing users. The new PDF editing tools are available through an additional $9.99 in-app purchase. [Direct Link]
Tag: Readdle