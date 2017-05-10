Open World Action-Adventure 'Mafia 3' Coming to Mac on May 11

Aspyr is set to release action-adventure game Mafia III for Mac on Thursday with support for Apple's Metal API, according to MacGamerHQ.
The open-world game developed by Hangar 3 is the third installment in the Mafia series to offer both third-person perspective gaming and a cover system, featuring melee combat, character interrogation, and more.
The game is set in 1968 New Bordeaux – a re-imagined version of New Orleans – which is ten districts big and larger than both Mafia and Mafia II maps combined. Players take control of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam War veteran on a quest to seek revenge for his adopted family, murdered at the hands of local mobs.
The game will be available on Steam and the Mac App Store for $39.99, but interested gamers should take a good look at the minimum system requirements below before ordering, as the graphically intense Mafia III looks set to be a demanding game.
Aspyr warns that without meeting these requirements, users can expect sub-par frame rates or severe game instability.
- Operating System: macOS 10.12.4 (Sierra)
- Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)
- Processor Speed: 3.2 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB
- Hard Drive Space: 50 GB
- Video Card (AMD): Radeon R9 M290X
- VRAM: 2 GB
