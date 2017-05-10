Open World Action-Adventure 'Mafia 3' Coming to Mac on May 11

Wednesday May 10, 2017 4:01 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Aspyr is set to release action-adventure game Mafia III for Mac on Thursday with support for Apple's Metal API, according to MacGamerHQ.

The open-world game developed by Hangar 3 is the third installment in the Mafia series to offer both third-person perspective gaming and a cover system, featuring melee combat, character interrogation, and more.


The game is set in 1968 New Bordeaux – a re-imagined version of New Orleans – which is ten districts big and larger than both Mafia and Mafia II maps combined. Players take control of Lincoln Clay, a Vietnam War veteran on a quest to seek revenge for his adopted family, murdered at the hands of local mobs.

The game will be available on Steam and the Mac App Store for $39.99, but interested gamers should take a good look at the minimum system requirements below before ordering, as the graphically intense Mafia III looks set to be a demanding game.
  • Operating System: macOS 10.12.4 (Sierra)
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)
  • Processor Speed: 3.2 GHz
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Hard Drive Space: 50 GB
  • Video Card (AMD): Radeon R9 M290X
  • VRAM: 2 GB
Note that Mafia III requires an AMD video card with at least 2GB of VRAM to run – Intel and Nvidia graphics cards are not supported. Qualified Mac models include: AMD Radeon Pro 450, 455, or 460 (late 2016 MBP); AMD Radeon R9 M370X (mid 2015 and 2016 MBP); AMD Radeon R9 M380, M390, M395, or M395X (late 2015 iMac); AMD Radeon R9 M290X or Radeon R9 M295X (late 2014 iMac); and AMD FirePro D300, dual AMD FirePro D500, or dual AMD FirePro D700 (late 2013 MacPro).

Aspyr warns that without meeting these requirements, users can expect sub-par frame rates or severe game instability.

JosephAW
My brand new Mac Mini fails to meet their system requirements?
