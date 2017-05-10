iBooks Store to Switch to Local Currencies in Several South American and European Countries

Apple is making some changes to the way customers are charged for books in several South American and European countries around the world, switching to local currencies for purchases in Chile, Columbia, Peru, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania.The currency changes will be enabled 14 days or later from May 9, which will be on or after May 23.Apple's email says the company will do a one-time automatic conversion using the foreign exchange rate that is in effect at the time that content is processed in anticipation of the currency conversion.Developers who have books in the store in the above listed countries will be paid in local currency and will be able to change the pricing of their content once the currency change is completed.