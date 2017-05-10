iBooks Store to Switch to Local Currencies in Several South American and European Countries

Wednesday May 10, 2017 10:36 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is making some changes to the way customers are charged for books in several South American and European countries around the world, switching to local currencies for purchases in Chile, Columbia, Peru, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Romania.

The currency changes will be enabled 14 days or later from May 9, which will be on or after May 23.


Apple's email says the company will do a one-time automatic conversion using the foreign exchange rate that is in effect at the time that content is processed in anticipation of the currency conversion.

Developers who have books in the store in the above listed countries will be paid in local currency and will be able to change the pricing of their content once the currency change is completed.
Swampthing
47 minutes ago at 11:03 am

Come on, MacRumors. It's Colombia not Columbia. Colombians have an active campaign trying to educate everyone about the correct spelling. It's a very sensitive subject for them. Your sourcing even has it correct.

My wife is Colombian, so I kinda know a little about these things. Can you please fix the article?
fede777
45 minutes ago at 11:05 am

It's even right there on the image.
