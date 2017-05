Apple Sends Out Press Invites for WWDC Keynote on June 5

Apple today sent press invites to a variety of news and media sites for its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, confirming plans to hold a keynote event on June 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.Apple traditionally holds a keynote event on the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference, where new software is introduced. We expect to see new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS at the conference, and there's a chance we could also see new hardware like updated iMac s and Apple's rumored Siri speaker As was announced in February, the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 5 to June 9 in San Jose, California, a departure from past events that have long been held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.Tickets, which were priced at $1,599, were distributed by random selection at the end of March, and free tickets provided to scholarship winners were also handed out in April Apple expects to host about 5,000 developers, with hundreds of Apple engineers available to answer questions and host app development sessions. Developers who cannot attend will be able to watch the sessions through the WWDC 2017 website, and the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad , and Apple TV For the June 5 keynote event, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account , along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.