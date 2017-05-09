Faster Kaby Lake processors and up to 16 GB of RAM expected in second quarter 2017.
Apple Sends Out Press Invites for WWDC Keynote on June 5
Apple traditionally holds a keynote event on the first day of the Worldwide Developers Conference, where new software is introduced. We expect to see new versions of iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS at the conference, and there's a chance we could also see new hardware like updated iMacs and Apple's rumored Siri speaker.
As was announced in February, the Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 5 to June 9 in San Jose, California, a departure from past events that have long been held in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.
Tickets, which were priced at $1,599, were distributed by random selection at the end of March, and free tickets provided to scholarship winners were also handed out in April.
Apple expects to host about 5,000 developers, with hundreds of Apple engineers available to answer questions and host app development sessions. Developers who cannot attend will be able to watch the sessions through the WWDC 2017 website, and the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
For the June 5 keynote event, MacRumors will provide a live blog both here on MacRumors.com and on our MacRumorsLive Twitter account, along with detailed coverage of everything Apple announces during the week.
Anyone else finding WWDC less exciting and more predicable every year? Although I guess that just may be Apple as a company in general.No, but I find comments like this more predictable every year.
Not at all. I'm looking forward to seeing what the latest iOS/MacOS/WatchOS versions will debut. And what would predictability have anything to do with it? We already know Apple will demo the latest OS and it's primarily about the developers. Any hardware would be a bonus.
A whole page in and people are not yet seeing a variety of hidden meanings in the invite imagery? What happened to us?
What's going on with this? Is that a guy sitting on top of the hamburgler with his hands up?
Overall, if all these people were set in motion, I think they would all instantly bump into each other or trip over the ones sitting down.
Nope not at all Im super excited to see what is going to come out
