Instagram Now Supports Photo Uploads From Mobile Site

Instagram made a major change to its service recently, allowing photo uploads from its mobile site for the first time. When accessing the Instagram website on an iPhone or iPad, there's now a new photo upload button.
Prior to the update, Instagram only allowed photo uploads from its mobile apps, and the iOS app is limited to the iPhone, so iPad users were forced to download an iPhone-only app with an unoptimized layout to upload photos to the social network.
The Instagram website on mobile devices was previously only available for browsing photos, liking content, searching, and viewing notifications, but now it's possible to upload photos. A new Explore tab is also rolling out on the web.
In a statement to TechCrunch, Instagram said it's designed to help people "have a fuller experience" on the social network. TechCrunch points out that the mobile upload feature is vital for Instagram's global growth, as many people in developing countries may not be able to download the app due to cellular connectivity and data concerns.
"Instagram.com (accessed from mobile) is a web experience optimized for mobile phones. It's designed to help people have a fuller experience on Instagram no matter what device or network they are on."Photo uploads are only available when the Instagram mobile site is accessed from an iPhone, iPad, or other smartphone or tablet. The desktop site does not allow for photo uploads.
