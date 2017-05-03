SoundCloud Introduces Daily Personalized Music Curation With 'The Upload'

SoundCloud today launched a new feature called "The Upload," which will act similarly to Apple Music's My New Music Mix and Spotify's Discover Weekly playlists by curating a list of new songs specifically personalized to each user's listening habits.
The company said that The Upload will make it much easier to filter through SoundCloud's ever-expanding library of music, which sees new tracks and artists added to the service every day. To find The Upload, users can navigate to the Search tab on iOS and Android, and the Discover tab on the web.
Once SoundCloud has an indication of what a user likes, The Upload will begin curating songs daily.
In February, SoundCloud introduced a streaming music plan with a cheaper price tag, called SoundCloud Go, which users can subscribe to for $5.99/month. A top-tier SoundCloud Go+ option is also available for $12.99/month, including access to an expanded catalogue of music. SoundCloud has around 175 million users, but the company has never detailed specific numbers in relation to how many people subscribe to its paid streaming service.
SoundCloud is available to download on the iOS App Store for free. [Direct Link]
The Upload is all about surfacing more of what you’re into, or what you might be, and is the go-to destination for a regularly updated, bespoke playlist of new music relevant to you.The new feature gathers and recommends music that has been uploaded to SoundCloud "within the last few days," and takes into account what each user has listened to as well as what they have liked. As the comparable features work on Apple Music and Spotify, the more users listen on SoundCloud, the better The Upload's recommendations become.
With the largest and most diverse music catalog around, we want to make discovery on SoundCloud even easier and we’re utilizing machine learning to offer new ways for you to find more music. This new feature is another opportunity for creators on SoundCloud to get their music heard by our global community and a great way for listeners to be on the pulse of what’s next, now.
