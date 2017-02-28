SoundCloud Launches Cheaper $4.99 Streaming Subscription Plan

SoundCloud has introduced a new lower priced subscription plan to entice users to sign up to its music streaming service, less than a year after its paid membership scheme was launched (via The Verge).
The new SoundCloud Go budget tier costs $4.99 per month, half the price of the previous low cost subscription option that rolled out last March. Membership gives users access to over 120 million tracks, no ads, and the ability to save music offline on mobile.
The original $9.99 plan remains as SoundCloud Go+, which includes access to a wider selection of 150 million songs and excludes previews from the library. According to the Swedish company, the Go+ plan will also include additional product features to be announced later this year.
The new budget $4.99 plan means SoundCloud now undercuts Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and Google Play Music, all of whose options start at $9.99. SoundCloud will be hoping the new pricing tier turns more of its 175 million users into paying subscribers, although how many is unclear – the company has never released a figure for its paying user base.
SoundCloud Go and SoundCloud Go+ membership plans are available in the U.S., UK, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Germany, with some regional price differences.
