Apple Updates 'Clips' Video App With Live Title Improvements

Apple today updated its Clips social video creation app for the first time, introducing some minor feature tweaks and improvements.
When using Live Titles, which is designed to allow users to add captions to videos via voice transcription, there's now an option to edit the title by tapping on it.
Clips has also gained a new feature that makes it easier to share content with people who have multiple messaging addresses, suggesting the most frequently used address from the list. A full list of changes is below:
Clips lets users combine several video clips and photos with voice-based titles, music filters, and graphics to create enhanced videos that are up to an hour in length.
Clips can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Introduced back in early April, Clips is an app that aims to make it easy to create short videos that can be shared via Messages and social networking apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
- Tap on Live Title text while playing or paused to edit it
- When sharing to a contact with multiple messaging addresses, Clips suggests the address used most frequently
- Improved stability and reliability when recording video clips and sharing videos that contain certain posters
