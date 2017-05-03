Brother's Entire Lineup of Mobile Printers Now Certified by Apple's Made for iPhone Program

Brother today announced that every series in its mobile printer lineup now features at least one model certified by Apple's MFi Program.
MFi-certified printers are fully compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, enabling users to print instantly from an iOS device via Bluetooth, without the need to download special drivers. That's in addition to existing AirPrint support on select Brother printers for wireless printing from an iOS device over a Wi-Fi network.
Brother's MFi-certified models include the RuggedJet RJ-2050, RJ-2150, RJ-3050Ai, RJ-3150Ai, RJ-4030Ai, PocketJet 763MFi, and M-Print MW145MFi and MW260MFi. Look for the "Made for iPhone, iPad, and iPod" logo on the box.
Brother has a wide variety of mobile printers available to purchase on its website, with some models costing upwards of $1,000.
Tags: MFi Program, Brother