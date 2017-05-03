Apple Offering Free Redeem Codes for Hit Game 'Chameleon Run'

Apple has made highly rated autorunner game Chameleon Run a free download for anyone who uses the Apple Store iOS app.
The fast-paced, colorful runner offers some unique jump mechanics amid the stylish graphics. The aim of each level is to reach the end of the course without touching a platform that has a different color to the main character. To do this, players must jump and switch between pink and yellow as they run.
Each level has a fixed ending with three different objectives to complete. The first two objectives unlock lightning speed bursts and the third one unlocks the hoverboard.
With all three objectives unlocked, the levels can be finished much faster. Advanced players can also try to switch color as late as possible to gain higher speeds and compete against others in the leaderboards.
To get hold of the game, download and open up the Apple Store app, scroll down the Discover screen to where it says "Exclusively for you", and then tap the Chameleon Run panel. On the next screen, tap the blue button that says "Download now for free" and Apple will provide a code for users to redeem in the App Store.
The free game offer through the Apple Store app expires on June 15, 2017.
