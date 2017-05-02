New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

T-Mobile Teases Plans to Launch Nationwide 5G Network in U.S. Within Three Years

Tuesday May 2, 2017 8:57 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
T-Mobile today said it plans to roll out a 5G network in the United States starting in 2019, with a target of 2020 for full nationwide coverage.


The third-largest U.S. carrier said it will use part of its newly acquired 600 MHz low-band spectrum to deliver 5G coverage from coast to coast.
“The 600 MHz spectrum will allow 5G to be deployed nationwide, bringing the ultimate experiences to T-Mobile’s enterprise customers and consumers throughout the United States,” said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson. “We will support T-Mobile US with 5G radio development for this spectrum. Commercial availability of the product will be aligned with 3GPP standardization and ecosystem support.”
5G networks will pave the way for faster data speeds and lower latency on smartphones and other cellular-enabled devices. Last year, AT&T said it reached speeds above 10 gigabits per second in early 5G lab trials, and it has even promised speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G LTE.

5G isn't expected to become a reality until at least next year, as 3GPP is still working to establish the first set of 5G standards by 2018.
T-Mobile will help drive 3GPP certification for 5G in 600 MHz. As 5G standards are defined, chipsets are delivered, and equipment comes to market, T-Mobile will quickly deploy 5G nationwide in a large swath of unused spectrum.
T-Mobile expects the first smartphones compatible with the 600 MHz spectrum to be released later this year.

In February, Verizon said it will begin offering gigabit broadband internet over a wireless 5G connection to pilot customers in 11 select U.S. markets during the first half of 2017. AT&T is also rolling out "5G Evolution" speeds in over 20 major metro areas, but as widely reported, it's not really 5G.

Chupa Chupa
48 minutes ago at 09:02 am
Hmm. Thinking maybe they should finish figuring 4G out first. I switched over to TMob from ATT a couple months ago. When their service is good its great, but when it's poor it's non-existant. Hopefuly their version of 5G will be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.
willmtaylor
42 minutes ago at 09:09 am
When do they plan on having coast to coast 4G LTE coverage? Is that before or after the 5G rollout?
oneMadRssn
44 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Pssshhh, not as good as 6G.
Good User Name
39 minutes ago at 09:12 am

This is an immensely arrogant comment considering T-Mobile just paid a fortune for a bunch of low band spectrum.

I'm not sure that you know what the word arrogant means.
wigby
50 minutes ago at 09:00 am
Will iPhone even bother supporting 5G before 2020?
ssl0408
6 minutes ago at 09:44 am
There seems to be a lot of T-Mobile employees on this thread. They need to rollout 4G everywhere before they think about 5G. I still can't use their service in the NY area because of their poor building penetration. They need to work on that first.
star_nerdy
17 minutes ago at 09:33 am

This is an immensely ignorant comment considering T-Mobile just paid a fortune for a bunch of low band spectrum.

They may have paid for spectrum but as I type this, I'm fluctuating between 3 bars of LTE and one bar of 4G, which makes interment unusable at times.

Literally, when I walk 10 feet into a single floor restaurant in a state capitol, reception drops.

T-Mobile is fine, but AT&T and Verizon smoke T-Mobile in coverage. The price difference makes it worth it, but T-Mobile is far from perfect.
wigby
22 minutes ago at 09:28 am

I'm not sure that you know what the word arrogant means.

No, but they do know how to edit comment on this forum.
OldSchoolMacGuy
29 minutes ago at 09:22 am
They were the last to the LTE game and still trail other carriers. They're just going for the publicity, as T-Mobile does with everything. The other major carriers are still far ahead of them in their own plans to roll out 5G.
Tiger8
21 minutes ago at 09:29 am

The past 5 iPhones have supported more carriers and tech than any other phone on the market at the time of their release, including the current iPhone 7.

Yes, Apple was slow to roll out 3G but that was 2008, nearly 10 years ago. Since that time, they've lead the way.

Hardly a leader! iPhone 4s was released without LTE support, while Samsung Galaxy Sii already had it 6 months before. By the time they released the first LTE phone, Samsung already had 18 months head start, and were killing it with S3
