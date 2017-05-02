New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
T-Mobile Teases Plans to Launch Nationwide 5G Network in U.S. Within Three Years
The third-largest U.S. carrier said it will use part of its newly acquired 600 MHz low-band spectrum to deliver 5G coverage from coast to coast.
“The 600 MHz spectrum will allow 5G to be deployed nationwide, bringing the ultimate experiences to T-Mobile’s enterprise customers and consumers throughout the United States,” said Borje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson. “We will support T-Mobile US with 5G radio development for this spectrum. Commercial availability of the product will be aligned with 3GPP standardization and ecosystem support.”5G networks will pave the way for faster data speeds and lower latency on smartphones and other cellular-enabled devices. Last year, AT&T said it reached speeds above 10 gigabits per second in early 5G lab trials, and it has even promised speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G LTE.
5G isn't expected to become a reality until at least next year, as 3GPP is still working to establish the first set of 5G standards by 2018.
T-Mobile will help drive 3GPP certification for 5G in 600 MHz. As 5G standards are defined, chipsets are delivered, and equipment comes to market, T-Mobile will quickly deploy 5G nationwide in a large swath of unused spectrum.T-Mobile expects the first smartphones compatible with the 600 MHz spectrum to be released later this year.
In February, Verizon said it will begin offering gigabit broadband internet over a wireless 5G connection to pilot customers in 11 select U.S. markets during the first half of 2017. AT&T is also rolling out "5G Evolution" speeds in over 20 major metro areas, but as widely reported, it's not really 5G.
This is an immensely arrogant comment considering T-Mobile just paid a fortune for a bunch of low band spectrum.I'm not sure that you know what the word arrogant means.
This is an immensely ignorant comment considering T-Mobile just paid a fortune for a bunch of low band spectrum.They may have paid for spectrum but as I type this, I'm fluctuating between 3 bars of LTE and one bar of 4G, which makes interment unusable at times.
Literally, when I walk 10 feet into a single floor restaurant in a state capitol, reception drops.
T-Mobile is fine, but AT&T and Verizon smoke T-Mobile in coverage. The price difference makes it worth it, but T-Mobile is far from perfect.
I'm not sure that you know what the word arrogant means.No, but they do know how to edit comment on this forum.
The past 5 iPhones have supported more carriers and tech than any other phone on the market at the time of their release, including the current iPhone 7.
Yes, Apple was slow to roll out 3G but that was 2008, nearly 10 years ago. Since that time, they've lead the way.
