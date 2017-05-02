Logitech Debuts New Slim Folio Keyboard and Case for Apple's Latest iPad

Logitech today announced the debut of the Logitech Slim Folio, a Bluetooth keyboard and case that's designed for the fifth-generation 9.7-inch iPad that Apple debuted earlier this year.
The Slim Folio has been designed with what Logitech says are "large, well-spaced keys" that are "stretched from edge-to-edge" and a comfortable layout to make typing quicker and easier. It also features dedicated function and iOS shortcut keys to do things like switch between apps, bring up the search function, access the Home screen, and control volume without needing to touch the iPad's display.
A folio-style stand locks into place at an ideal typing and viewing angle, allowing the iPad to be used equally well on a flat surface like a desk or a lap. Designed to be slim and light, the folio protects the iPad from scratches and bumps with stain resistant fabric that was originally developed for the luggage industry.
Logitech is offering pre-orders for the Slim Folio starting today from the Logitech website. The Slim Folio is priced at $99.99 and will be available globally in May.
The Slim Folio has been designed with what Logitech says are "large, well-spaced keys" that are "stretched from edge-to-edge" and a comfortable layout to make typing quicker and easier. It also features dedicated function and iOS shortcut keys to do things like switch between apps, bring up the search function, access the Home screen, and control volume without needing to touch the iPad's display.
A folio-style stand locks into place at an ideal typing and viewing angle, allowing the iPad to be used equally well on a flat surface like a desk or a lap. Designed to be slim and light, the folio protects the iPad from scratches and bumps with stain resistant fabric that was originally developed for the luggage industry.
"The fifth-generation iPad is Apple's most affordable iPad to date, but there's still a learning curve typing on the new device if you're used to a laptop or desktop keyboard," said Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech. "With four years of battery life, a lightweight design, and overall great typing experience, the Logitech SLIM FOLIO can help take your mobile computing to a new level, allowing you to enjoy laptop-like typing anywhere."The new iPad connects to the Slim Folio over Bluetooth LE, with the keyboard automatically activating whenever the iPad is put into a typing position. Replaceable coin cell batteries that last up to four years mean there's no need for charging.
Logitech is offering pre-orders for the Slim Folio starting today from the Logitech website. The Slim Folio is priced at $99.99 and will be available globally in May.
Tag: Logitech