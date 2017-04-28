Google Wifi Mesh-Network Router Now Available in Canada

Google made its puck-like, mesh-network based wireless home router available in Canada this week, following availability in the U.S. since December and its U.K. launch earlier this month.
Google Wifi is made to boost internet coverage throughout any home regardless of the layout, similar to products like the Linksys Velop. It achieves this by using a multi-unit set-up in which the routers communicate with each other to create a wide area of network coverage with no dead spots.
The Google Wifi router aims to be easier to manage than other routers and extenders, through the use of an accompanying mobile app, which lets owners prioritize available bandwidth for certain devices in the network, control access to specific devices or groups of devices, designate network administrators, and more.
The dual-band devices also automatically select the fastest available band using machine learning algorithms that can predict busy periods on certain bands and select the optimal one accordingly.
Google Wifi in Canada starts at $179 for a single router or $439 for a pack of three. The product is available on the online Google Store as well as at Best Buy, Staples, and Walmart, with more retailers in Canada to follow.
(via TechCrunch.)
