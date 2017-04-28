Google Adds Media Content Links to Mobile Web and Google App Search Results

Google is rolling out an update to its search engine for iOS users that aims to make it easier to discover media content like songs and movies online (via TechCrunch).
Whenever a Google search is performed for a piece of media, the new feature shows users icons for services that offer the content, such as iTunes, Hulu, Amazon Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Spotify.
Clicking the new icons in the Knowledge Panel at the top of a search result takes the user straight to the associated service, where they can immediately start watching it or listening to it. Google will also display pricing information for the content on various services, where applicable.
Music searches will show links to streaming services like Apple Music and Pandora, but obviously there are restrictions on playback depending on whether users subscribe to the services in question.
The company says the new service links for iOS should start appearing on both the mobile web and Google Search app, which is a free download on the App Store. [Direct Link]
