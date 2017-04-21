MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Gravitas iPhone Dock From Henge Docks

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Henge Docks to give MacRumors readers a chance to win a Gravitas dock for the iPhone or iPad.
Made from a heavy, sturdy metal alloy base, the Gravitas is designed for single-handed docking and undocking, but it's also made to minimize the amount of space that it takes up on a desk.
It is made from an alloy that's 265 percent denser than aluminum and it weighs in at 2.5 pounds, giving it enough stability to work with both the iPhone and the iPad. Due to the design, it's compatible with thin cases, such as those made by Apple, but it won't work with thicker Otterbox-style case options.
The Gravitas works with the iPhone 6, 6s, 7, and 7 Plus, along with multiple iPad models. It ships with a three-foot USB cable for charging and it also features a 3.5mm Stereo Audio Out port for listening to music.
Henge Docks normally charges $69 for the Gravitas, but we have four docks to offer to MacRumors readers for free.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (April 21) at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time on April 28. The winners will be chosen randomly on April 28 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
