Apple Will Still Include a Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter With This Year's iPhones, Says Barclays

Apple will continue to include a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter with the trio of new iPhone models rumored to launch later this year, according to Barclays."We believe it stays this year but goes away at some point, potentially in the 2018 model," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, and his associates, in a research note distributed today.Cirrus Logic would remain the primary beneficiary within Apple's supply chain, as it's believed to provide some of the tiny audio-related components inside of the adapter.Barclays contradicts Japanese blog Mac Otakara, which said Apple will no longer include the adapter in the box with the so-called iPhone 7 s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Edition.Apple eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7 was a controversial decision, so it's easy to see why it might want to include the adapter in the box for at least another year. But, unlike when the iPhone launched last year, Apple's wireless AirPods and BeatsX earphones are now available.Apple sells the Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter for $9 as a standalone accessory , which is cheap by its standards, so customers that still prefer to use wired headphones won't be forced to pay too much extra whether the adapter is removed from the iPhone box this year or later.