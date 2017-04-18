New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Will Still Include a Lightning to Headphone Jack Adapter With This Year's iPhones, Says Barclays
Apple will continue to include a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter with the trio of new iPhone models rumored to launch later this year, according to Barclays.
"We believe it stays this year but goes away at some point, potentially in the 2018 model," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, and his associates, in a research note distributed today.
Cirrus Logic would remain the primary beneficiary within Apple's supply chain, as it's believed to provide some of the tiny audio-related components inside of the adapter.
Barclays contradicts Japanese blog Mac Otakara, which said Apple will no longer include the adapter in the box with the so-called iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Edition.
Apple eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7 was a controversial decision, so it's easy to see why it might want to include the adapter in the box for at least another year. But, unlike when the iPhone launched last year, Apple's wireless AirPods and BeatsX earphones are now available.
Apple sells the Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter for $9 as a standalone accessory, which is cheap by its standards, so customers that still prefer to use wired headphones won't be forced to pay too much extra whether the adapter is removed from the iPhone box this year or later.
"We believe it stays this year but goes away at some point, potentially in the 2018 model," said Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis, and his associates, in a research note distributed today.
Cirrus Logic would remain the primary beneficiary within Apple's supply chain, as it's believed to provide some of the tiny audio-related components inside of the adapter.
Barclays contradicts Japanese blog Mac Otakara, which said Apple will no longer include the adapter in the box with the so-called iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone Edition.
Apple eliminating the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7 was a controversial decision, so it's easy to see why it might want to include the adapter in the box for at least another year. But, unlike when the iPhone launched last year, Apple's wireless AirPods and BeatsX earphones are now available.
Apple sells the Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter for $9 as a standalone accessory, which is cheap by its standards, so customers that still prefer to use wired headphones won't be forced to pay too much extra whether the adapter is removed from the iPhone box this year or later.
Related Roundup: iPhone 8 (2017)
Tags: Barclays, Lightning, headphone jack
Tags: Barclays, Lightning, headphone jack
Top Rated Comments(View all)
21 minutes ago at 07:39 am
I wonder what Steve Jobs would have to say about adding a dongle into the mix if he were still alive today...
But he's not, so let's stop bringing this hypothetical into every thread.
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Or even better: Build in more ports so those adapters aren’t necessary.
USB-A, Ethernet, Magsafe, SD card adapter.
VGA, eSATA, Firewire, Parallel, ADB, RS232...
24 minutes ago at 07:36 am
Better if they include AirPods :D
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
I wish they'd extend that generosity toward new MacBook Pro buyers, we need adapters too.
23 minutes ago at 07:37 am
the >$1000 10th anniversary OLED iPhone bundled with AirPods would be a nice touch.
15 minutes ago at 07:45 am
Not a surprise. Not every user upgraded when the iPhone 7 came out. Many will be making the switch for the first time to a phone without a headphone jack when this next phone is released in Sept and having this adaptor will help some.
Having said that, it seems this hasn't been anywhere near the life ending issue that MacRumors and readers made it out to be, before the release of the iPhone 7. It's still the best selling iPhone ever and people seem to be coping with loss of the headphone jack without issue.
Having said that, it seems this hasn't been anywhere near the life ending issue that MacRumors and readers made it out to be, before the release of the iPhone 7. It's still the best selling iPhone ever and people seem to be coping with loss of the headphone jack without issue.
17 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I wish they'd extend that generosity toward new MacBook Pro buyers, we need adapters too.Or even better: Build in more ports so those adapters aren’t necessary.
USB-A, Ethernet, Magsafe, SD card adapter.
21 minutes ago at 07:39 am
I wonder what Steve Jobs would have to say about adding a dongle into the mix if he were still alive today...
22 minutes ago at 07:38 am
Impressive. Went Bluetooth about 4 years ago and haven't looked back.
Good on Apple for having the converter for another year.
Good on Apple for having the converter for another year.
20 minutes ago at 07:40 am
"But, unlike when the iPhone launched last year, Apple's wireless AirPods ('//www.macrumors.com/roundup/airpods/') and BeatsX ('//www.macrumors.com/roundup/beatsx/')earphones are now available.”
That’s nice, but we don’t all want wireless headphones. I prefer wired headphones because they have better price/performance and reliability. You don’t have to worry if your wired headphones need to be charged or how long their batteries will last. Apple’s AirPods are nice, but are overpriced for how they sound; they sound the same as $30 EarPods, while costing $160 - a 530% markup just for wireless!
That’s nice, but we don’t all want wireless headphones. I prefer wired headphones because they have better price/performance and reliability. You don’t have to worry if your wired headphones need to be charged or how long their batteries will last. Apple’s AirPods are nice, but are overpriced for how they sound; they sound the same as $30 EarPods, while costing $160 - a 530% markup just for wireless!
[ Read All Comments ]