Steve Wozniak Looks Toward Apple in 2075, Visits Apple Museum Exhibit in Seattle

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak has given his thoughts on what Apple might look like some 60 years in the future, stating in an interview that he believes his former employer, as well as Google and Facebook, will be even bigger in 2075. The comment comes from an interview Wozniak gave in preparation for the Silicon Valley Comic Con, which this year is themed as "The Future of Humanity: Where Will We Be in 2075?" (via USA Today).
Wozniak said Apple's ability to "invest in anything" is one of the reasons the company will still be around in 2075. The former Apple executive also pointed towards Apple's iPhone -- which he equates to granting users "more power than Superman" -- to explain why the company won't be going away any time soon.
Paul Allen and Steve Wozniak
Wozniak recently celebrated those early days of Apple by visiting the just-opened "Apple Computer Exhibit" at Living Computers: Museum + Lab in Seattle, Washington. At an event marking the opening last week, Wozniak met one of the museum's founders, Paul Allen -- who is also a Microsoft co-founder -- for the first time. Wozniak said that he's felt Allen's influence since the early days of Apple, tweeting out, "that's what doing things first is about."
The first two decades of Apple are on display at the exhibit in Seattle, and it includes a working Apple 1 computer that visitors can interact with. Lath Carlson, the museum’s executive director, expects the Apple-specific exhibit to run for the next decade, giving those interested plenty of time to visit the museum.
"She has more power in her hand than Superman," Wozniak, broadly smiling, says, pointing at a colleague's iPhone. "To make such strides in computing... It shows you how exciting the future can be."Even though Wozniak stuck to SVCC's 2075 theme, he admitted that when Apple Computers began in 1976, its founders -- including Steve Jobs -- assumed that the company would last forever.
"Apple will be around a long time, like IBM (which was founded in 1911)," Wozniak said in an interview. "Look at Apple's cash ($246.1 billion, as of the end of its last fiscal quarter). It can invest in anything. It would be ridiculous to not expect them to be around (in 2075). The same goes for Google and Facebook."
