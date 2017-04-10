New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.5 to Developers
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update to developers, nearly two weeks after seeding the first beta and two weeks after releasing macOS Sierra 10.12.4, which introduced Night Shift for the Mac.
macOS Sierra 10.12.5 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or through the Software Update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
According to the release notes accompanying the beta, the update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac."
Because Apple's release notes don't often provide much insight into what's included in new beta software, we don't yet know what features or bug fixes might be included in 10.12.5.
Nothing notable was discovered in the first beta, but should new features be discovered in the second macOS Sierra 10.12.5 beta, we'll update this post.
