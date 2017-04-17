Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide

Apple has posted a Mother's Day gift guide on its website with many of its usual suggestions, ranging from the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to the Apple Watch Series 2 and BeatsX wireless earphones.
The gift guide also groups accessories into four categories: What's New, Creativity, Health & Fitness, and Headphones & Speakers.
Mother's Day is May 14 in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey, and many other countries around the world.
