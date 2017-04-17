Apple Shares Mother's Day Gift Guide

Monday April 17, 2017 7:11 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple has posted a Mother's Day gift guide on its website with many of its usual suggestions, ranging from the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to the Apple Watch Series 2 and BeatsX wireless earphones.


The gift guide also groups accessories into four categories: What's New, Creativity, Health & Fitness, and Headphones & Speakers.

Mother's Day is May 14 in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Turkey, and many other countries around the world.

Tag: Apple retail
4 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Rainshadow
36 minutes ago at 07:22 am
We bought my mother an Apple Watch last Mother's Day not knowing how much she would use it or even like it, but she still wears it daily. She doesn't even carry her phone on some days but she always has that watch.
Rating: 2 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]