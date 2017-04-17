Al Gore and Lisa Jackson to Discuss 'Climate Optimism' at Apple Store in San Francisco This Week

Apple has announced that former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson will be hosting a "climate optimism" discussion at its Union Square retail store in San Francisco on Wednesday.
The duo will also share their insight on Earth Day initiatives, Apple's ongoing commitment to the environment, and ways that people can have an impact on climate and the environment through positive actions.
The free event begins on April 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Apple is accepting a limited number of reservations on its website.
(Thanks, Ryker!)
