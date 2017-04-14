New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
Apple Receives Permit From California DMV to Test Self-Driving Cars [Updated]
Apple was added to the list of permit holders that are allowed to participate in the Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program in California on Friday, joining companies like Google, Tesla, BMW, Honda, Ford, Nissan, and more.
Obtaining a permit for autonomous vehicle testing requires multiple steps, including outlining details for each specific vehicle being tested, suggesting Apple may have some sort of software test vehicle that's road ready. Whether Apple will actually begin testing a vehicle remains to be seen, as some companies sign up and then don't go on to use it, but should Apple begin vehicle testing, public reports will need to be filed.
In California, all companies that participate in the Autonomous Vehicle Testing Program must file Disengagement Reports that outline how many miles were covered with self-driving vehicles, so if Apple does test a vehicle, the information will be shared on the DMV's website.
Apple's acceptance into the Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program confirms the company's work on a car-related project. Early rumors suggested Apple was developing its own autonomous electric vehicle, but Apple is said to have since transitioned to building an autonomous driving system rather than a full blown car.
Developed under the leadership of Bob Mansfield, Apple's autonomous driving system could allow it to partner with existing car makers or return to its own car development project in the future. Apple executives have reportedly given the car team until 2017 to prove the feasibility of an Apple-designed autonomous driving system, and its approval to road-test vehicles could be a signal that the project is advancing.
Update: According to Bloomberg, Apple filed for a permit because it plans to start testing its self-driving car software platform on public streets. The software will be put in existing cars, with the permit covering three 2015 Lexus RX540h SUVs and six drivers.
I hope it's not using Apple Maps for directions.
This gets too old, Maps improved so much that it's on par with others.
How about side tracking this and fast tracking the new Mac Pro :D
And Mac Pro's are affiliated with Apple receiving Permits to Test self driving cars? You do know Apple has more than one Department that works on various projects within the Company?
;)
Still broken.
[MEDIA=youtube]jeESbGPl_Dw[/MEDIA]
You think I take such a video serious, within 5 seconds I know one guy hates Apple Maps and the other one loves Google Maps.
LMAO, Apple's Maps is such junk. Notice how the guy's only response is that Apple's Carplay 'looks pretty' ?? LOL, typical Apple consumer. Looks pretty, but it's junk.
Glad I'm on Android, Google Maps has been amazing getting through traffic jams and such.
If you're on Android, how do you know "Apple's Maps is such junk"?
BUSTED!
I hope it's not using Apple Maps for directions.
I hope they don't use Google. In my area (Northern Italy) they sent me into no man's land several times, and I completely gave up and disinstalled the app. Apple Maps are way better.
Obtaining a permit for autonomous vehicle testing requires multiple steps, including outlining details for each specific vehicle being tested, suggesting Apple may have some sort of test vehicle that's road ready.
So much for the "failed Apple Car" haters.
Watch the video, it actually shows the Apple user as being pretty snooty and hating Android far more than vice versa. But hey, believe whatever you like to.
Why should I watch a video if it starts that way in the first few seconds, to me they start off being biased, if the video progresses in a different way then they should have cut it in different way.
I ask you, if you go to the movies and the first 5 minutes are really crap, would you stay put?
Apple Maps works here and in many other places, plenty of people say it works the same if not better than others.
Don't waste your breath explaining this. A lot of people who post here and on other forums seem to think that Apple is still two men and a dog in a garage bashing out tin themselves. They clearly aren't but they don't seem to think that a company the size of Apple could design two widgets at the same time.
Anyone who has worked for a large multi-national computer company (I did for 20 years) would know that many system design projects are being worked upon all over the world at the same time.
The problem here is that Apple was much smaller before yet released "10 times" more than now, that it seems to me is why people complain.
