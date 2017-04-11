Evernote Introduces Touch Bar Support on New MacBook Pros For Quick Note Adding

Note-taking app Evernote today announced that users on the 2016 MacBook Pro will now be able to use Touch Bar commands to browse, edit, and customize their notes within the app. Notably, the company said that the addition of Touch Bar support will give users quick access to key navigation features and note editing commands found within Evernote.
To announce the update, Evernote has given users a list of five ways they can use the Touch Bar in the note-taking app, including a new one-tap feature that lets users create new notes faster. Also found on the Touch Bar will be a search button, a customized list of tags, a color slider, and a collection of markup tools to add annotations into notes. The update should begin appearing throughout the day.
Late last year Evernote faced user backlash when it announced a new privacy policy that would let staff members read personal notes taken in the app "to improve the service." Many users threatened to stop using Evernote, and in response the company quickly backpedaled and announced that it would not implement the controversial policy.
