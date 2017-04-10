New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
FCC Chairman to End Plans to Allow In-Flight Cellphone Calls
In a statement [PDF], Pai called the FCC's plan "ill-conceived" and said that tabling it permanently would be a "victory for Americans across the country."
"I stand with airline pilots, flight attendants, and America's flying public against the FCC's ill-conceived 2013 plan to allow people to make cellphone calls on planes. I do not believe that moving forward with this plan is in the public interest. Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans across the country who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet."Back in late 2013, The FCC announced plans to introduce a proposal that would allow passengers to use their cellular phones on airplanes during flight for making phone calls and browsing the web. The proposal went forward, despite protests from flight attendants, airlines, consumer groups, and pilots, leading the Department of Transportation to announce plans to consider banning calls if the FCC approved the measure.
Since then, the FCC has been investigating the safety of allowing cellphone service on planes, and the proposal has not moved forward. With Pai aiming to nix it completely, it sounds like cellphone usage while in flight, including data usage for web browsing and making voice calls, will continue to be banned.
Under the FCC's existing rules, which were updated in 2013, passengers can use personal devices like iPhones and iPads throughout their flights, but cellular service must be disabled through Airplane Mode.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
That's great, when you spend $3500 extra for a business class seat and can't even continue your business on a 7 hour flight.
But let me guess, we can continue to use our credit card to make on flight calls using their system, how do we stay quiet, we mime?
It's amazing how easily people can be convinced to side with big business over your right to use services you already paid for. might be the same reason why trump is president.
Doubt this will deter most people, they'll just use their phones out of sight.
Try taking your phone out during a flight and turn it on. Chances are you won't get a cell phone signal, and if you do chances are you wouldn't be able to make a call. Cell phone towers are designed to transmit & receive signals horizontally, not 30,000 feet or more in the air.
For aircraft to support this they would have had to install femtocells ('https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Femtocell') with radio links to satellites or ground stations in order to support in-flight calls.
Of course this only applies to actual cell phone calls. It likely won't have any impact on those who already use voip, facetime, skype, etc. over wifi while on flights...
The "moment of quiet" line is the most inane thing I've read in quite some time. Are you going to ban engine noise and screaming babies, too, Commish?
This has everything to do with money, it's the same with hotels with the cell jammer, they want you to use their services.
What you and some others are apparently missing is that the FCC did not mean using your cell phone by itself. That wouldn't work very well above 10K feet, if at all.
The original idea was for airlines to SELL YOU AIRTIME on their per-airplane repeater cell. In other words, this was an airline money grab.
It's amazing how easily people can be convinced to side with big business over your right to use services you already paid for. might be the same reason why trump is president.
No. This is people siding AGAINST big business going for money over our comfort. I only wish we had as much advocacy when it comes to seat sizes.
How can anyone come in here and support this? This isn't a ban on talking. It's not even a ban on phone calls. It's only a ban on using the cellular signal so that you'll buy wifi/phone service. If you're so concerned about obnoxious talkers, chime in when that's actually on the table.
Banning obnoxious callers IS exactly what's on the table. This wasn't opposed by the airlines. It was opposed by all the people in the plane who would've had to suffer.
AGAIN, THIS WAS ABOUT ALLOWING THE AIRLINES TO OFFER EXTRA-COST CELL-REPEATER SERVICE.
"The proposed rules maintain and expand the existing ban on cellular service in-flight on planes unless the aircraft is equipped with new specialized onboard equipment. If adopted, airlines, consistent with FAA and USDOT rules, will ultimately decide whether to offer passengers these services – not the FCC – and how best to manage it, including whether to enable voice services." - original FCC proposal ('https://apps.fcc.gov/edocs_public/attachmatch/DOC-324330A1.pdf')
[ Read All Comments ]