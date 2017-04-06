Western Digital Debuts First My Passport Portable SSD

Western Digital today announced the launch of its first portable SSD, bringing solid state storage to its popular "My Passport" lineup of storage devices.
The new My Passport SSD is Western Digital's fastest portable drive yet, offering transfer speeds of up to 515 MB/s. Designed for USB-C devices like the MacBook and MacBook Pro, it features a USB Type-C port and ships with both a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-A adapter.
Western Digital's My Passport SSD is available from Best Buy's website and will be available from select retailers starting this quarter. The 256GB model is priced at $99.99, the 512GB version is priced at $199.99, and the 1TB version is priced at $399.99.
"The WD brand is focused on delivering fresh, new personal storage devices that offer amazing performance in a beautiful, yet durable design," said Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing, Client Solutions, Western Digital. "Our fastest portable drive yet, the My Passport SSD is a powerful solution for people who need to move content quickly and easily wherever life takes them."The My Passport SSD, available in capacities ranging from 256GB to 1TB, is palm-sized and easily portable, plus it is 6.5-foot drop tested and able to withstand 1500G of force.
