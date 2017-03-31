Twitter Replaces Default Egg Profile Photo

Twitter today announced that it is doing away with the egg profile photo that was used for any Twitter account that did not upload its own profile picture.
Over time, the egg, which has been around for many years, has come to be associated with accounts created to harass others, giving the egg a negative connotation that Twitter wanted to do away with.
Instead of the egg, Twitter is introducing a new default photo profile that's designed to encourage people to upload their own photos "for more personal expression." Twitter aimed to create something that was generic, universal, serious, unbranded, temporary, and inclusive, and which felt more like a placeholder than the egg.
The company went through many profile photo iterations before landing on a simple gender neutral line-based figure in a generic shade of gray.
Twitter's new default profile photo has already rolled out and people should be seeing the figure instead of an egg on any account without a user-uploaded profile picture.
Twitter can be downloaded from the App Store for free.
