Uber Now Lets You Edit Your Pickup Location After Requesting a Ride

Uber today is beginning to roll out a new "pickup corrections" feature in its iOS app, which will allow riders to change their pickup location after it's been entered and a ride has been requested. With the new addition, riders who accidentally enter a wrong pickup location can tap "edit" next to it, enter the new address, confirm it, and send it to the driver, who is updated on-the-fly about the new location.
The rider changes the pickup (left) and the driver gets an update (right)
Uber said that the small but helpful update is designed to save the time and frustration of both riders and drivers, the former of which would previously have to call the latter to either manually give out a new location or cancel the ride altogether.
The new pickup corrections update will begin rolling out today to users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and should take a few weeks to get to everyone. Uber this week also published a humorous post that looks at the most common items lost on trips, the most forgetful cities, and the most common days of the week during which riders forget items.
Uber said that the small but helpful update is designed to save the time and frustration of both riders and drivers, the former of which would previously have to call the latter to either manually give out a new location or cancel the ride altogether.
The pickup is a core part of the Uber experience and we’re always looking for ways to make it as painless as possible for both riders and drivers. This simple fix gives riders more control over their pickup experience and saves everyone time and avoidable headaches.The new update also comes with a collection of driver-side support tweaks, which "give drivers more of a say on concerns and complaints that affect their bottom line." This includes ways for Uber to validate a driver corresponds correctly to their in-app profile to satisfy riders, an adjustment to the scale of the rider complaint system, changes to how disputes are handled on fare adjustments, and more.
The new pickup corrections update will begin rolling out today to users in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, and should take a few weeks to get to everyone. Uber this week also published a humorous post that looks at the most common items lost on trips, the most forgetful cities, and the most common days of the week during which riders forget items.
Tag: Uber