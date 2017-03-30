New 9.7-Inch iPad Teardown Confirms It's Basically an Original iPad Air

Thursday March 30, 2017 5:32 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
iFixit has shared a brief teardown of Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad unveiled last week, and unsurprisingly, the tablet looks just as much like an original iPad Air on the inside as it does on the outside.


In the side-by-side photo above, iFixit noted the original iPad Air on the left has a slightly larger Wi-Fi module compared to the new 9.7-inch iPad on the right, but otherwise the tablets look virtually identical.

iFixit said the new 9.7-inch iPad remains difficult to repair due to the front panel being glued to the device and strong adhesive holding everything in place. One plus is that the battery is not soldered to the logic board.

The new 9.7-inch iPad is all about price. It's the cheapest new tablet that Apple has ever sold, starting at $329, yet with a brighter display and a faster A9 processor compared to the now-discontinued iPad Air 2.

The fifth-generation iPad, as it is officially known, is also somewhat thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2 since it lacks a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating in order to keep costs down.


The tablet's tech specs are otherwise identical to the iPad Air 2, including a display resolution of 2,048‑by‑1,536 at 264 PPI, 8-megapixel rear iSight camera, 1.2-megapixel front FaceTime camera, two speakers, Lightning connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, Touch ID with Apple Pay, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The new 9.7-inch iPad can be ordered now on Apple's website in the United States and dozens of other countries.

Apple said the new 9.7-inch iPad is also available to purchase at select Apple Stores, authorized resellers, and carrier stores starting this week in more than 20 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.

Related Roundup: iPad
Tags: iFixit, teardown
Buyer's Guide: 9.7" iPad Pro (Caution)
16 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Floris
25 minutes ago at 05:43 am
In other words, after 2 years they've been able to make 1 laptop and re-release their iPhone and iPad.
Yeah, big plans.. can't wait for that TV and Car they're working on..
[doublepost=1490877856][/doublepost]

To be perfectly honest, even when i try out the "new" iPhones, they are basically the same as the old iphones.

Apple is just all about coming up with new color products now.

Yep, it's turned into a fashion company now. Pro users? WHAT? .. no cli for you! who needs a file system.. get out!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
iCloudStrife
30 minutes ago at 05:38 am
Didn’t Steve say that Apple was in the business of making the best possible products, not in the business of racing to the bottom?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
iDento
32 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Hence the price, no complains.

it is really weird tho as this is the most un-Apple thing Apple did.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
keithtae
32 minutes ago at 05:36 am
To be perfectly honest, even when i try out the "new" iPhones, they are basically the same as the old iphones.

Apple is just all about coming up with new color products now.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Aluminum213
16 minutes ago at 05:51 am
All praise be due to the profit margin king Tim Cook

Really happy he's getting use out of that unused stock of iPad's
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
skillwill
4 minutes ago at 06:04 am
The iPad's naming structure has been such a mess. iPad, iPad 2, the new iPad, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad

It looks so stupid but I like that they have finally sorted it out. Makes sense to have an iPad Mini line, an iPad line, and an iPad Pro line.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]