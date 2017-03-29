Google Calendar App Finally Released for iPad

Google today announced it has updated its Calendar app with long-awaited iPad support.
The app is essentially the same as the iPhone version, but it is now optimized for the tablet's larger screen.
Here's a quick overview of the app's features:
• Different ways to view your calendar - Quickly switch between month, week and day view.Google Calendar can be downloaded for free on the App Store [Direct Link].
• Events from Gmail - Flight, hotel, concert, restaurant reservations and more are added to your calendar automatically.
• To-dos - Use Reminders to create and view to-dos alongside your events.
• Goals - Add personal goals—like “run 3 times a week”—and Calendar will schedule time for them automatically.
• Quick event creation - Smart suggestions for event titles, places and people save you time when creating events.
• All your calendars in one place - Google Calendar works with all calendars on your device, including Exchange and iCloud
