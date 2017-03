Wi-Fi Calling and VoLTE Expand to O2 and Other Carriers on iOS 10.3

Australia : Optus

: Optus Austria : A1 Telekom

: A1 Telekom Belgium : Telenet

: Telenet Greece : Cosmote

: Cosmote Hong Kong : 1010

: 1010 Norway : Telia

: Telia Poland : Orange, Play

: Orange, Play Switzerland : Sunrise

: Sunrise United Kingdom: O2

Denmark : 3

: 3 Greece : Cosmote

: Cosmote Peru : Movistar

: Movistar Poland : Orange

: Orange Russia : MegaFon

: MegaFon Turkey : Turk Telecom

: Turk Telecom United Kingdom: O2

Following yesterday's iOS 10.3 release , several carriers around the world have enabled support for native Wi-Fi calling and VoLTE on iPhone.In addition to updating to iOS 10 .3, the features require installing a carrier settings update to be enabled. Your device should prompt you to install the carrier settings update in Settings > General > Software Update.Features may be limited to certain iPhone models, so check with your carrier. British carrier O2, for example, has only enabled support on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus right now, with plans to add other devices soon.The full list of carriers that have just enabled native Wi-Fi calling on iOS 10.3:The full list of carriers that have just enabled VoLTE on iOS 10.3:To enable Wi-Fi calling, open the Settings app, tap on General > Wi-Fi Calling, and toggle on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone.To enable VoLTE, open the Settings app and tap on Mobile Data > Mobile Data Options > Enable 4G > Voice & Data.Meanwhile, Verizon customers with an iPhone running iOS 10.3 can now make and receive Wi-Fi calls on other iCloud -connected devices, including the iPad iPod touch , Apple Watch, and most 2012 or later Macs, even if the iPhone is turned off. The devices must be signed into the same Apple ID used on the iPhone.