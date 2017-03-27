Apple Adds iPad Support to Apple TV Remote App

Monday March 27, 2017 10:46 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today updated its Apple TV Remote app to introduce iPad support, allowing the Remote app to be used on the iPad for the first time. Prior to today's update, the Apple TV Remote interface was only designed for the iPhone.

For those unfamiliar with the Apple TV Remote app, it's designed to be used with the fourth-generation Apple TV and functions similarly to the hardware-based Siri Remote. It includes support for navigation via touch gestures, Siri commands, gameplay, and more.


On the iPad, the control interface is similar to the iPhone interface, but there's more screen space to display features like the Now Playing window alongside broader controls.

Along with support for the iPad, today's update introduces an enhanced "Now Playing" experience that includes lyrics and playlists for music and chapters, audio tracks, and captions selection for movies and TV shows.

General performance and stability improvements have also been baked into the update.

Apple TV Remote can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]

Avatar
Menel
1 hour ago at 10:50 am
about time...
You'd almost think iPad is a second-rate red-headed step child sometimes.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
LordQ
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
So much wasted space like every other iOS app these days...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mthomas184
23 minutes ago at 11:42 am

You see what's happening in the TV app and the Music app with the tremendous blank space, I would've used that space in a very, very not wasted way and it would've been the most beautiful iPad app, your head would spin. Believe me.


Ah. So basically nothing. #FakeNews
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
1 hour ago at 10:57 am
More options... Good. Seemingly haphazardly placed UI elements and copious unused dead space... not so good.
Rating: 1 Votes
