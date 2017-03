Best Buy Offering $25 Gift Card With Purchase of New iPad

With the purchase of one of Apple's new iPad s, announced yesterday , Best Buy is offering a free $25 Best Buy gift card that can be used towards future Best Buy purchases.The $25 gift card is a small amount, but it's the best sale we've seen on the as-of-yet unreleased iPad, effectively dropping the price of the entry-level tablet to $305.In its retail stores, Best Buy is also offering a $150 Best Buy gift card with the trade-in of any working iPad mini 2, mini 3, mini 4, iPad Air, or iPad Pro , with the total able to be put towards the price of the new iPad. Devices must be in working condition with no cracks to be eligible for trade-in.Customers can't yet place an order for the new iPad from Best Buy, but can sign up for email notifications. The new iPad will go on sale at 8:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 24.Apple's new iPad is positioned as a low-cost 9.7-inch tablet designed to replace the iPad Air 2. It features an upgraded A9 processor, a brighter display, and a thicker iPad Air-style body.Prices on the iPad start at $329 for the entry-level 32GB Wi-Fi only model. A 128GB model is available for $429, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models are available for an additional $130.