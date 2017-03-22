Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Acquires Popular Automation App Workflow
Apple has acquired well-known and popular automation app Workflow, reports TechCrunch. The deal was reportedly finalized today for an unspecified sum.
Workflow, first released in 2014, is an automation tool that can essentially do anything. It allows users to create a variety of workflows to accomplish tasks like creating GIFs from a series of photos, pulling images from a web page, translating an article, posting photos to multiple social networks at once, calculating a tip, and tons more.
It is equipped with a built-in Gallery, which allows people to quickly find and use a wide range of automation tasks, and it can be used to create custom automations.
Apple is purchasing the Workflow app and the Workflow team, including Ari Weinstein, Conrad Kramer, and Nick Frey, will be joining the company.
Typically apps acquired from Apple disappear from the App Store, but Workflow will remain available and will be made free starting later today. The Gallery will continue to be updated on a regular basis, as will app integrations.
Beyond the app, it is not clear what Apple will do with Workflow in the future, and whether it will be built into future versions of iOS and macOS, but it is definitely a possibility. TechCrunch speculates that it could be used alongside Siri in the future, or perhaps be the backbone of powerful automation tools for the iPad.
Update: Workflow can now be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
"We are thrilled to be joining Apple," said Weinstein in a statement. "We've worked closely with Apple from the very beginning, from kickstarting our company as students attending WWDC to developing and launching Workflow and seeing its amazing success on the App Store. We can't wait to take our work to the next level at Apple and contribute to products that touch people across the world.Apple confirmed the acquisition of Workflow, which notably received an Apple Design Award in 2015 for its excellent accessibility features, likely one of the reasons behind the purchase.
1 hour ago at 04:50 pm
Two ways this could go:
1. Workflow is left to die a slow and agonizing death while the team is reassigned to (probably AI-related) projects.
2. Workflow gets superpowered with deeper access to the OS.
Here's hoping it's number 2.
EDIT:
I'd be curious to see if they'd be willing to acquire Launch Centre Pro or perhaps build something similar to it right into the OS. To me, the combo of LCP & Workflow is a fantastic 1-2 punch.
EDIT:
1 hour ago at 04:50 pm
Hopefully the didn't buy it just to kill it. I love Worfow
1 hour ago at 04:56 pm
Somehow missed this app; gonna check it out...
31 minutes ago at 05:30 pm
So, after Sal Seghosian leaves... is pushed out...? They buy something very like Automator. iOS only? I'd like to be the fly on that wall.
52 minutes ago at 05:09 pm
Automator 2.0?
1 hour ago at 05:00 pm
Having Workflow built directly into iOS, especially on the iPad, would be amazing. Hope this leads to awesome things.
1 hour ago at 04:59 pm
Hey Siri run my workflow. Can't wait :(
Actually, I think it'd be even cooler than that.
Imagine for a sec that there's something you do over and over again on your phone. The process is the same each time.
Workflow recognizes the repetition and can suggest possible workflows.
You can then customize those workflows and assign it to a particular command. So instead of saying "Hey Siri, run workflow log my caffeine" you could just say "Hey Siri, log my caffeine.
47 minutes ago at 05:14 pm
Wow, what a pretty design (gradients)
even though I don't use it, would hate for them to put flat colors in there
even though I don't use it, would hate for them to put flat colors in there
1 hour ago at 04:58 pm
Why would they buy it just to kill it? They could just block it from the app store if they wanted it dead. They'll probably make it an integral part of the OS.
