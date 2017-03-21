Apple Releases iTunes 12.6 With Cross-Device Movie Rental Access

Tuesday March 21, 2017 2:01 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Following a slew of new product announcements early this morning, Apple today released iTunes 12.6, the next major update for the iTunes app on Mac devices.

iTunes 12.6 introduces a "Rent once, watch anywhere" feature that lets iTunes users watch iTunes movie rentals across all devices with iOS 10.3 or tvOS 10.2.

Prior to this update, an iTunes movie was only available on a single device at a time. When a movie rented on a Mac was transferred to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod using USB, the movie became unavailable from an iTunes library until returned to the Mac.

A movie rented on an iOS device or an Apple TV was not previously watchable on other devices and could not be transferred between devices.

The wording of the release notes seems to suggest we're going to see iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2 released in the very near future, as the new iTunes update pertains specifically to those releases. We could see new software as soon as tomorrow.

According to Apple's release notes, the update also includes minor app and performance improvements.

The new iTunes 12.6 update can be downloaded from the Mac App Store for free.

30 comments


Avatar
apolloa
1 hour ago at 02:11 pm
You mean 'ONE', and I use that loosely, new product launched today...

And you mean to tell me that you haven't been able to rent a film on one of Apples ecosystem platforms and watch it on its other platforms????? Wow!! Welcome to 2016 Apple.... a bit late, like a few years late, but better late then never!

I seriously thought you could do this with Apple..

But let's not worry as they launched some new case colours today, and I'm soooo glad they didn't forget to take the opportunity to launch some new watch bands today.. far more important to innovate with that then creating useful features for your entirely closed ecosystem that other open systems have had for years!! :rolleyes::rolleyes:
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
1 hour ago at 02:13 pm
Abou time, Apple. Should have been a standard feature years ago, in my opinion.
Avatar
Mlrollin91
1 hour ago at 02:14 pm

I mean you could rent with one device and watch on another. But you could only watch on that one device. You couldn't pause and pick up where you left off on another device without syncing first. This pretty much just moves it to the cloud.
Avatar
Bbqthis
1 hour ago at 02:08 pm
So if the only proper feature requires 10.3, I assume that is coming *very* soon?
Avatar
coolfactor
43 minutes ago at 02:32 pm

Not sure that it's new, looks the same as before. Be sure to drag the edges to resize it. The preview window disappears when you reach a certain threshold.
Avatar
kevo0822
58 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
There's a new MiniPlayer and it's infuriating. WHY would they make it bigger? The whole point is that I want iTunes minimized while still being able to control it. What a dumb move.
Avatar
apolloa
55 minutes ago at 02:19 pm

Aaaoooooowwwwwwwwwww thank you! That makes sense! I was going to flipping say! Still a feature that Prime for example has had for a couple of years I believe, but I'll give them some more credit for that feature as opposed to what I 'thought' this article was referring to.

Thank you :)
Avatar
benryanmills
46 minutes ago at 02:28 pm

I personally love the new Mini Player. To me, it resembles how the music controls in iOS SHOULD look, rather than the shoddy mess we have now. For example, why not have "Up Next", "History" and "Lyrics" in tabs like on iTunes, rather than the mess residing within iOS 10 at the moment.
Avatar
Relentless Power
58 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
This is good news. Having the ability to cross-platform is a feature I have long awaited. Much more seamless this way.
