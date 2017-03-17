MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Pro DraftTable From ElevationLab

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ElevationLab to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's new DraftTable accessories that's designed to work with the iPad Pro.
Priced at $99.95, the DraftTable is meant to serve as a stable, sturdy stand to be used with the iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil for drawing, sketching, writing, game playing, movie watching, and more. It works with both the smaller 9.7-inch iPad Pro and the much larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro. While designed for the iPad Pro, it also works with older iPads in every size, down to the iPad mini.
DraftTable positions the iPad Pro more ergonomically to meet each user's needs. Its spring-loaded hinge can be adjusted to several different angles, and as the name suggests, it's ideal for use with iPad Pro drawing apps like Astropad as a replacement for a Wacom tablet, and it pairs well with an iPad tethered to a Mac.
DraftTable is made from a fiber reinforced polymer and laser cut steel for strength, and the iPad platform is constructed from a soft medical-grade silicone, so the iPad won't slip off the stand while in use.
ElevationLab's DraftTable has been specifically created for stability, so it's not going to move around, shake, or fall when writing or drawing. Because it folds down into a thin form factor for storage purposes, the DraftTable can be taken anywhere.
An included arm rest keeps the palm off of the iPad's screen when using it with the Apple Pencil, and it makes working for several hours at a time more comfortable, plus a silicone PencilStand gives you a place to keep your Apple Pencil so it never gets lost.
We have three DraftTables to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner and send the prize. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (March 17) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on March 24. The winners will be chosen randomly on March 24 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
Tags: giveaway, ElevationLab