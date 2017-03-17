Apple Adds Permanent Indie Games Section to App Store, Offers Discounts

Last week, Apple added an indie games section to the App Store to promote the huge range of games made by smaller developers. As it turns out, the indie games section is a permanent addition to the App Store, and will be available indefinitely to help users discover new titles to play.
As of this week, the indie games section includes sections like "Our 25 favorite indie games," "Indie game debuts," and "Newly discovered indies."
There's also a list of popular indie titles on sale for $0.99, including Road Not Taken, VVVVVV, Surgeon Simulator, Bicolor, Sorcery 3, The Room Two, Prune, Botanicula, and more.
Indie adventure title Oxenfree has been named the editor's choice indie app of the week, and it is available for $3.99 (20 percent off) to celebrate its launch.
Also free this week is popular indie platformer Bean's Quest, which has been named Apple's App of the Week. It will be available for download at no cost until next Thursday. [Direct Link]
The addition of a dedicated indie games storefront in the App Store should make it easier for indie developers, who often struggle to compete with major game companies with unlimited funds, to have their games recognized and discovered by customers.
Love the games we’ve debuted? Starting today, we’ll have a permanent spot on the App Store just for indie games. https://t.co/M7fhi8kU4D pic.twitter.com/d9Nt98EGvw— App Store Games (@AppStoreGames) March 17, 2017
