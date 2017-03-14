Apple Seeds Sixth Beta of tvOS 10.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the sixth beta of an upcoming tvOS 10.2 update to developers for testing purposes, just under one week after seeding the fifth tvOS 10.2 update and more than a month after releasing tvOS 10.1.1, the current release version of tvOS.
Designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, the sixth tvOS 10.2 beta can be obtained by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C to USB-A cable, downloading and installing the software from a registered developer account via iTunes or Apple Configurator. Once a profile is installed, subsequent betas can be downloaded over the air.
Given the tricky installation requirements, tvOS betas are limited to developers and will not be provided to the public.
According to Apple's release notes, tvOS 10.2 introduces improved scrolling behavior, allowing tvOS users to scroll through large lists of information more quickly. A large swipe on the Siri remote automatically activates the new scrolling mode, and a swipe on the far right side of the remote allows users to navigate specific indexes.
It's likely there are other small feature tweaks and bug fixes included in tvOS 10.2, even though additional changes have not been specifically outlined by Apple. We'll update this post should if any new content is found in the sixth tvOS 10.2 beta.
Designed for the fourth-generation Apple TV, the sixth tvOS 10.2 beta can be obtained by connecting the Apple TV to a computer with a USB-C to USB-A cable, downloading and installing the software from a registered developer account via iTunes or Apple Configurator. Once a profile is installed, subsequent betas can be downloaded over the air.
Given the tricky installation requirements, tvOS betas are limited to developers and will not be provided to the public.
According to Apple's release notes, tvOS 10.2 introduces improved scrolling behavior, allowing tvOS users to scroll through large lists of information more quickly. A large swipe on the Siri remote automatically activates the new scrolling mode, and a swipe on the far right side of the remote allows users to navigate specific indexes.
It's likely there are other small feature tweaks and bug fixes included in tvOS 10.2, even though additional changes have not been specifically outlined by Apple. We'll update this post should if any new content is found in the sixth tvOS 10.2 beta.
Related Roundups: Apple TV, tvOS 10
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Don't Buy)